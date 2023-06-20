Shahid Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawaz Sharif in London

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif in London on Tuesday, dispelling rumors of differences within the party, according to sources.

The meeting took place following Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's exclusion from any position in the recently-held intra-party elections of PML-N.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited the office of Hussain Nawaz, son of the party's supremo, for the meeting.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi dismissed the possibility of forming a new political party and emphasized that there were no internal rifts within PML-N.

He stated, "Reimaging Pakistan is a platform for dialogue, where everyone should resolve their issues through discussions," inviting all stakeholders to participate in this dialogue.

Abbasi further expressed the importance of stakeholders coming together and taking measures for the betterment of the country.

Responding to a question, he emphasized that the elections should be held in October-November this year as per the Constitution. He also noted that the dissolution of provincial assemblies was a deliberate attempt to create chaos in the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi clarified that he had informed Nawaz Sharif that he would step down from party positions if there was a change in leadership. He reminded everyone that he had already resigned from the party position in January and was currently not an official of the party.

In the recent intra-party polls held at the Central Secretariat of PML-N in Chak Shehzad, all central office-bearers, including President Shehbaz Sharif, were "re-elected" for another four-year term without any contest.

Among the elected officials were Maryam Nawaz as the Chief Organiser of PML-N, Ahsan Iqbal as Secretary General, Marriyum Aurangzeb as Secretary of Information, Ataullah Tarar as Deputy Secretary, and Ishaq Dar as Secretary of Finance.