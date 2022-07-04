Shahida assumes charge as Parliamentary Secretary for Communications

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :MNA, Shahida Akhtar Ali has assumed the charge as Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Postal Services here on Monday.

She was welcomed by Secretary Communications & Postal Services and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (R ) Muhammad Khurram Agha on her arrival at ministry.

During meeting, Secretary Communications briefed her about various departments of the ministry In her remarks, Shahida Akhtar Ali said that Communications is one of the important ministries and NHA would give top priority to public importance projects.

She said she was determined to serve to the best of her abilities and looking forward to working for the ministry of communications and postal services.

She said that ministry all mega projects would be completed within time.