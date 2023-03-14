Shahir Afridi awarded certificate, cash prize for winning Asia Middleweight title

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday awarded a commendation certificate and cash prize to Rapid Response Force (RRF), Sindh Police's Boxer Shahir Afridi for winning the Asia Middleweight title during the World Boxing Council (WBC) held in Bangkok, Thailand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday awarded a commendation certificate and cash prize to Rapid Response Force (RRF), Sindh Police's Boxer Shahir Afridi for winning the Asia Middleweight title during the World Boxing Council (WBC) held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The police chief appreciated and felicitated the boxer.

Deputy IGP - RRF Nasir Aftab, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) RRF Ali Raza and other senior police officers were also present in a simple ceremony held here at Central Police Office, said a news release.