UrduPoint.com

Shahir Afridi Awarded Certificate, Cash Prize For Winning Asia Middleweight Title

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Shahir Afridi awarded certificate, cash prize for winning Asia Middleweight title

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday awarded a commendation certificate and cash prize to Rapid Response Force (RRF), Sindh Police's Boxer Shahir Afridi for winning the Asia Middleweight title during the World Boxing Council (WBC) held in Bangkok, Thailand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday awarded a commendation certificate and cash prize to Rapid Response Force (RRF), Sindh Police's Boxer Shahir Afridi for winning the Asia Middleweight title during the World Boxing Council (WBC) held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The police chief appreciated and felicitated the boxer.

Deputy IGP - RRF Nasir Aftab, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) RRF Ali Raza and other senior police officers were also present in a simple ceremony held here at Central Police Office, said a news release.

Related Topics

Sindh World Police Thailand Nasir Bangkok Afridi Asia Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-d ..

FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-day training workshop for journ ..

15 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time ..

Brent Crude Drops Below $78 Per Barrel First Time Since January 5

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliab ..

Ministry of Human Resources warns against unreliable social media pages promotin ..

25 minutes ago
 Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Figh ..

Slovak Gov't May Decide on Transfer of MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine on Wednesday - ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct ..

Putin Says Current European Leaders Lost Instinct of National Interest

6 minutes ago
 Punjab officials express inability to ensure foolp ..

Punjab officials express inability to ensure foolproof security for assembly ele ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.