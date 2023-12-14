Shahnawaz gets capital punishment in Sara Inam murder case

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has awarded death sentence to Shahnawaz Ameer, the son of renowned journalist Ayaz Ameer, for murdering his wife Sara Inam and imposed a fine of one million rupees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has awarded death sentence to Shahnawaz Ameer, the son of renowned journalist Ayaz Ameer, for murdering his wife Sara Inam and imposed a fine of one million rupees.

Session Judge Nasir Javed Rana issued the reserved verdict on Thursday.

The verdict acquitted the Shahnawaz Ameer’s mother, who was co-accused in the case.

Sara Inam murder case remained under hearing for more than a year, with three different judges presiding over the case.

It may be mentioned that the court reserved its verdict on December 9 after hearing arguments from both parties. Sara Inam was murdered on the night of December 22 last year and the accused was indicted on December 5, 2022.