Shahnawaz Gets Capital Punishment In Sara Inam Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has awarded death sentence to Shahnawaz Ameer, the son of renowned journalist Ayaz Ameer, for murdering his wife Sara Inam and imposed a fine of one million rupees

Session Judge Nasir Javed Rana issued the reserved verdict on Thursday.

The verdict acquitted the Shahnawaz Ameer’s mother, who was co-accused in the case.

Sara Inam murder case remained under hearing for more than a year, with three different judges presiding over the case.

It may be mentioned that the court reserved its verdict on December 9 after hearing arguments from both parties. Sara Inam was murdered on the night of December 22 last year and the accused was indicted on December 5, 2022.

