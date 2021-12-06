Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat for PML-N

(@FahadShabbir)

PPP Chaudhary Aslam Gill, the rival candidate of Shaista Pervaiz Malik, bagged 32, 313 votes, causing huge dent to PML-N whose candidates in general elections of 2018 secured 89, 699.

Shaista Malik secured 46,811 votes while her opponent candidate Chaudhry Aslam Gill bagged 32,313.

She contested on the seat fell vacant after the demise of her husband Malik Pervaiz. The party won the seat for the fourth time since 2008, although by a smaller margin this time around as compared to when the party won it in the 2018 elections.

However, the PPP caused a huge dent to PML-N this time as compared to the general election of 2018. Pervaiz Malik had secured 89,699 votes but Shaista Malik bagged 46, 811 votes which meant that the PML-N got 42, 888 fewer votes this time.

Aslam Gill of PPP, however, got 26, 728 more votes as compared to the 2018 polls when he could bag only 5,585.

Reacting to the victory of Shaista Pervaiz Malik, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif dedicated the victory to late Pervaiz Malik, describing him as a thorough gentleman, committed party worker and dedicated pubic servant.

He also thanked the people of the constituency, saying that he was grateful to NA-133 for their unwavering trust.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated workers over the party’s splendid results, adding that the efforts put in by PPP Central Punjab’s leadership, its team and workers borne fruit.

He also congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf—the president of PPP Central Punjab, for remarkable performance in NA-133.

Zardari said, “ The Lahore by-poll has proven to be a turning point for people party,”. He said that the party was born again in Lahore which would prove to be the impetus needed to bring change in Punjab.