Shamim Bibi To Fly To London For Ailing Son Nawaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:16 PM

Shamim Bibi to fly to London for ailing son Nawaz Sharif

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says that Shamim Bibi will leave for London today to be with her son who is undergoing heart-treatment.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) Shamim Bibi, the mother of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has departed for London to be with her ailing son who is undergoing heart surgery, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Auranbzeb said here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shamim Bibi who is 90 years old was asked not to travel because of her age and illness. But she said he wanted to be with her ailing son during her treatment there.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is London for his treatment after he was allowed to go there in November last year. The doctors declared that he had serious health threat and recommended his treatment abroad.

