Shangla Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:33 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Shangla police on Tuesday arrested two drug dealers and recovered one Kilogram hashish from their possession during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements in the area.
Acting on a tip off, the Dandai police constituted a team which arrested two drug dealers- Farman Ali and Nawabzada in Meera Dandai area.
Police also recovered one kilogram of hashish from their possession.
Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.