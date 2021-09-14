UrduPoint.com

Shangla Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:33 PM

Shangla police arrest two drug dealers

Shangla police on Tuesday arrested two drug dealers and recovered one Kilogram hashish from their possession during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements in the are

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Shangla police on Tuesday arrested two drug dealers and recovered one Kilogram hashish from their possession during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements in the area.

Acting on a tip off, the Dandai police constituted a team which arrested two drug dealers- Farman Ali and Nawabzada in Meera Dandai area.

Police also recovered one kilogram of hashish from their possession.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Meera Shangla From

Recent Stories

Russian Security Council Chief to Discuss Afghanis ..

Russian Security Council Chief to Discuss Afghanistan at CSTO Session on Sept 15 ..

1 minute ago
 Industry Stocks of Oil in OECD in July Below 5-Yea ..

Industry Stocks of Oil in OECD in July Below 5-Year Average by 185.7Mln Barrels ..

15 minutes ago
 Global Oil Supply in August Decreases by 0.54 Mill ..

Global Oil Supply in August Decreases by 0.54 Million BPD Month-On-Month - IEA

15 minutes ago
 OPEC Oil Output Increased by 210,000 Bpd in August ..

OPEC Oil Output Increased by 210,000 Bpd in August to 26.89 Million Bpd - IEA Re ..

15 minutes ago
 The OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cut Deal in August R ..

The OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cut Deal in August Rises From 109% to 116% in Augu ..

15 minutes ago
 Raisi, Putin May Meet on SCO Summit Sidelines in D ..

Raisi, Putin May Meet on SCO Summit Sidelines in Dushanbe Later This Week - Iran ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.