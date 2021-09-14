Shangla police arrest two drug dealers

Shangla police on Tuesday arrested two drug dealers and recovered one Kilogram hashish from their possession during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements in the are

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Shangla police on Tuesday arrested two drug dealers and recovered one Kilogram hashish from their possession during an ongoing operation against anti-social elements in the area.

Acting on a tip off, the Dandai police constituted a team which arrested two drug dealers- Farman Ali and Nawabzada in Meera Dandai area.

Police also recovered one kilogram of hashish from their possession.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.