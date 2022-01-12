Shankiyari police arrest three accused

Shankiyari police on Wednesday arrested the three accused on the charges of blackmailing and intimidating a girl through pictures and videos in Mohri Jabori

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Shankiyari police on Wednesday arrested the three accused on the charges of blackmailing and intimidating a girl through pictures and videos in Mohri Jabori.

Police said the arrested accused were Bilal, Saqib and Sajid.

Sharing details of the case, police said the accused were granted bail earlier on the charges of blackmailing a girl but they again started harassing the victim after getting bail.

Police informed that they registered a case against Sayad alias Saad son of Abdul Razzaq, Babar son of Idrees, Sajid son of Miskin, Bilal son of Abdul Razzaq and Babar son of Idrees in Shankiari police station on March 16, 2021 under the provisions of kidnapping, rape and child protection act.

The arrested accused were sent to jail on judicial remand, who were later released on bail who again started black mailing the girl.

On the request of the victim, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Sajjad Khan took immediate action and directed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Circle Shankiari and Station House Officer (SHO), Shankiari Police Station to arrest them.

Police said raids had been launched for the arrest of the remaining accused.

Mansehra police Victim Support Service (VSC) team and local police, on the instructions of District Police Officer Mansehra, Senior Superintendent of Police Sajjad Khan, visited the home of the girl and ensured that her culprits would be arrested soon.