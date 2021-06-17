UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharif Family Minted Money By Illegal Means In Its Tenures: Dr Gill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Sharif family minted money by illegal means in its tenures: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Sharif family and courtiers did nothing for the welfare of masses during their tenures save minting money through corruption and money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Sharif family and courtiers did nothing for the welfare of masses during their tenures save minting money through corruption and money laundering.

"The only aim of Nawaz Sharif and his family was to make illegal assets through unfair means whenever they entered in the corridors of power," he, in a statement, said.

In response to a statement of PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Dr Shahbaz said if any picture of Nawaz Sharif published internationally, it was with the world looters and plunderers allegedly involved in offshore companies.

The assets of Sharif family grew by 80 per cent during the last ten years, he said adding the 'incompetent league' in Panama case had been called as 'Pent-House Pirates' in the international media news stories.

He said Sharif family had always considered itself above the law, adding being at the helm of affairs, they used to treat state's apparatus like their own servants.

He said the political stunts of 90s would not be workable any more in today's era adding it was the time of accountability of national wealth looters and plunderers.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Panama Money Family Media

Recent Stories

Govt striving hard to ensure maximum development i ..

2 minutes ago

20,519 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

2 minutes ago

Swedish government set to lose confidence vote: pa ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Begin Exporting EpiVacCorona Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

DG, SBP inspects sports venues in Gujranwala in co ..

5 minutes ago

Regional corridor linked to peace in Afghanistan: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.