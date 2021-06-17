Sharif family minted money by illegal means in its tenures: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Sharif family and courtiers did nothing for the welfare of masses during their tenures save minting money through corruption and money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Sharif family and courtiers did nothing for the welfare of masses during their tenures save minting money through corruption and money laundering.

"The only aim of Nawaz Sharif and his family was to make illegal assets through unfair means whenever they entered in the corridors of power," he, in a statement, said.

In response to a statement of PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Dr Shahbaz said if any picture of Nawaz Sharif published internationally, it was with the world looters and plunderers allegedly involved in offshore companies.

The assets of Sharif family grew by 80 per cent during the last ten years, he said adding the 'incompetent league' in Panama case had been called as 'Pent-House Pirates' in the international media news stories.

He said Sharif family had always considered itself above the law, adding being at the helm of affairs, they used to treat state's apparatus like their own servants.

He said the political stunts of 90s would not be workable any more in today's era adding it was the time of accountability of national wealth looters and plunderers.