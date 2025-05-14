Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng

Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong said on Wednesday that as an important country in South Asia, Pakistan has pelted greatly the aggressive arrogance of Indian regional hegemonism in the recent India-Pakistan conflict and played an important role in maintaining regional peace and stability

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong said on Wednesday that as an important country in South Asia, Pakistan has pelted greatly the aggressive arrogance of Indian regional hegemonism in the recent India-Pakistan conflict and played an important role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

In a statement here, he said that firstly, in the South Asian subcontinent, Pakistan has established a strategic balance with neighboring countries through its strong military and diplomatic presence, preventing a single power from dominating regional affairs, suppressing development of the regional hegemony, and creating space for countries in the region to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation.

Secondly, Pakistan actively participates in regional energy and trade cooperation, such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which not only promotes its own development but also provides an economic cooperation platform for neighboring countries. The increase in economic interdependence helps reduce conflict risks and enhance regional stability, he added.

Thirdly, as an important member of multiple regional organizations, Pakistan has long been committed to resolving regional security issues through multilateral cooperation mechanisms. As an important member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Pakistan actively participates in cooperation in counterterrorism, drug control, border control and other fields, making significant contributions to maintaining regional security environment. The Pakistani Navy participates in anti-piracy operations and maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean, ensuring the safety of international shipping channels and providing public security products for regional trade and economic stability.

Fourthly, he said, as an Islamic country, Pakistan has played a unique role in promoting dialogue among different religions and cultures. The Pakistani government is committed to promoting moderate Islamic ideology and resisting the spread of extremist ideologies. Through religious education reform and exchanges and cooperation with other countries in the Islamic world, it has played a demonstrative role in building a diverse and inclusive social environment.

Fifth, Pakistan actively addresses non-traditional security issues such as climate change, cross-border water resource management and public health. As a country significantly affected by climate change, Pakistan has cooperated with neighboring countries to promote the construction of water resource management mechanisms and resolve cross-border water resource disputes through negotiations.

In summary, Prof Cheng said, Pakistan has become a stabilizer for peace and stability in South Asia and its surrounding regions through strategic balance, multilateral cooperation, cultural inclusiveness and pragmatic diplomacy. Although there are still local conflicts and challenges in the region, its continuous efforts to promote dialogue and participate in regional governance have irreplaceable significance for building a peaceful, prosperous South Asia and even a larger geopolitical landscape.

