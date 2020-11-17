UrduPoint.com
Sharjeel Memon Tested Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:07 AM

Sharjeel Memon tested positive for COVID-19

The district focal person for COVID-19 and former provincial minister MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon on Monday tested positive for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The district focal person for COVID-19 and former provincial minister MPA Sharjeel Inaam Memon on Monday tested positive for coronavirus.

According to official sources, Sharjeel Memon who had also chaired a meeting earlier in the day to review COVID-19 situation in the district, has been tested positive for the virus on Monday night.

After his test turned out to be positive, Memon went into isolation at his home while samples of all members had been sent to the laboratory for further investigation, sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

