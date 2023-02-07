Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sharmila Faruqi on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision to visit Turkiye to express solidarity with the quake-affected victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sharmila Faruqi on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision to visit Turkiye to express solidarity with the quake-affected victims.

"Turkiye always supported Pakistan in the hour of trial and the people of Pakistan are also standing with them in the wake of natural calamity," she expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the political situation of Pakistan, she said the collation government would like to have talks with the rival party members for resolving political differences.

She also said the government was against deploying tactics of political victimization.

Sharmila asked the PTI chairman to adopt a "civilized attitude" to strengthening the political system and avoid personal attacks on any parliamentarians.

She also said the PPP had always supported democracy and was taking steps to strengthen it further.