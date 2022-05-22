Shaykh-ul-Quran, Hadith Maulana Qazi Abdul Salam laid to rest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Well-known religious scholar Shaykh-ul-Quran and Hadith Maulana Qazi Abdul Salam has passed away at the age of 105 years here on Sunday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Commerce College Shamsi Khan on Sunday at 2.30 pm.

Maulana Qazi Abdul Salam has also been the teacher of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq and head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed condolences on the death of Qazi Abdul Salam.

District Police also issued alternative traffic plans on the occasion of funeral prayers.