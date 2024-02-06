Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party's Central Information Secretary and PPP candidate for NA 209 Sanghar I, Shazia Atta Mari has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of general elections in district Sanghar and across the country.

She said that the ECP should also ensure the protection of voters' lives and property. She expressed these views while holding a press conference at Birani House on Tuesday.

Shazia said we believe that the first stage of democracy is holding general elections and people have the right to choose their representatives according to their opinion. There was an enthusiastic election campaign on behalf of PPP across the country, while Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and PPP leadership have conducted a vigorous election campaign in every district, she added.

Shazia further stated that PPP was the only political party that initiated the election campaign first and demanded the ECP to announce the election date. The Peoples Party has been demanding a level playing field since the beginning. She said a historic rally was held in Karachi under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, the people of Karachi gave him a historic welcome. The people of Karachi want to see progress and prosperity in the city

To a question about the possibility of joining hands with the PML (N) after the elections, she replied that if democratic means are adopted, then consideration can be given to working together. She stated that whoever desires to conspire will not be allowed to succeed. She also strongly condemned the cowardly attack on PPP candidate Zulfiqar Ali Shah.