Shazia Mari Calls For Fair Elections, Condemns Violence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
The Pakistan Peoples Party's Central Information Secretary and PPP candidate for NA 209 Sanghar I, Shazia Atta Mari has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of general elections in district Sanghar and across the country
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party's Central Information Secretary and PPP candidate for NA 209 Sanghar I, Shazia Atta Mari has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of general elections in district Sanghar and across the country.
She said that the ECP should also ensure the protection of voters' lives and property. She expressed these views while holding a press conference at Birani House on Tuesday.
Shazia said we believe that the first stage of democracy is holding general elections and people have the right to choose their representatives according to their opinion. There was an enthusiastic election campaign on behalf of PPP across the country, while Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and PPP leadership have conducted a vigorous election campaign in every district, she added.
Shazia further stated that PPP was the only political party that initiated the election campaign first and demanded the ECP to announce the election date. The Peoples Party has been demanding a level playing field since the beginning. She said a historic rally was held in Karachi under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, the people of Karachi gave him a historic welcome. The people of Karachi want to see progress and prosperity in the city
To a question about the possibility of joining hands with the PML (N) after the elections, she replied that if democratic means are adopted, then consideration can be given to working together. She stated that whoever desires to conspire will not be allowed to succeed. She also strongly condemned the cowardly attack on PPP candidate Zulfiqar Ali Shah.
Recent Stories
Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's ..
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp
Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature
Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector6 minutes ago
-
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah8 minutes ago
-
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation6 minutes ago
-
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan8 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming8 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail8 minutes ago
-
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature8 minutes ago
-
Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor Balochistan Malik Abd ..8 minutes ago
-
IHC stops police from harassing workers of political party8 minutes ago