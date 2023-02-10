UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Expresses Deep Grief Over Sad Demise Of Amjad Islam Amjad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Chairperson BISP Shazia Marri Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of President's Award winning poet, literary person and play writer Amjad islam Amjad.

In a statement, she paid rich tribute to the literary services of Amjad Islam Amjad.

"Today, Pakistan has lost a great poet and writer" Shazia Marri added.

Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the great poets and writers of the present time. He has rendered valuable services in the field of art, Shazia lauded.

She said that Amjad Islam Amjad's name will always be remembered in urdu literature.

"I pray to Allah Almighty for the high ranks in Jannah of the deceased" Shazia said.

She prayed that Almighty Allah grant patience to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

