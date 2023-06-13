UrduPoint.com

Shazia Urges Public To Strictly Follow PMD Instructions On Upcoming Cyclonic Storm

Published June 13, 2023

Shazia urges public to strictly follow PMD instructions on upcoming cyclonic storm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) Shazia Marri on Tuesday urged the public to follow instructions issued by the government of Sindh and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) regarding the impending cyclonic storm.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly (NA), the minister emphasized the gravity of the situation, as the province faces potential danger.

"The Sindh government has taken swift action by issuing warnings and evacuating a significant number of residents, with around 80,000 to 100,000 people already moved to safer locations," she said.

Moreover, she said, "The government officials, including the CM and members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA's) and Members of National Assembly (MNA's), are actively engaged in providing assistance to affected communities." "While Karachi may not be directly threatened, the PMD forecasts heavy showers and windstorms in the metropolis from June 13-17.

" To mitigate risks, the relevant authorities directed the removal of billboards from roads and issued warnings to the public to prevent any potential damages.

Prayer was offered in the NA upon the minister's request, seeking safety and protection for the people in the face of this natural calamity, led by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani emphasized that various areas of the Sindh province would be impacted by the storm, urging both the Sindh and federal governments to provide comprehensive assistance to those relocated to camps.

Raja Pervaez Ashraf informed members that the Pakistan armed forces were present in the affected areas and would provide assistance to the people.

"The Sindh government continues its tireless efforts, working around the clock to support the affected population," he added.

The speaker echoed the importance of adhering to government instructions and warnings, urging the public to stay safe during this critical time.

