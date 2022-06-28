UrduPoint.com

SHC Allows Girl To Go With Husband In Dua Zahra Like Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2022 | 08:53 PM

SHC allows girl to go with husband in Dua Zahra like case

The father of girl Umme Hani says his daughter is 11 years old and might be sold to a gang.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday allowed a girl to live with her husband in a case similar to Dua Zahra's.

The court passed the order on complaint of a citizen regarding marriage of 11 years old Umme Hani.

During the hearing, the police produced the couple before the court.

The petitioner said that his daughter Umme Hani was abducted from Hyderabad on May 21. The girl contradicted the statement of her father and said she was not abducted by anyone and married Aftab of free will.

The girl’s school and examination certificates were also presented in the court. According to the school certificates, Umme Hani’s date of birth is 2010 while the age of the girl is 18 years on the marriage certificate.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar who was hearing the case observed that there was a case of disappearance before them now the girl had appeared before the court and recorded her statement, they could not do anything more in the case.

The father said his daughter is studying in the sixth class, these people are mafia, they will sell it.

At this, Justice Ghaffar remarked that there are reservations, they should go to the trial court.

The elderly father said his daughter is 11 years old and feared that she might be sold to a gang.

The case of Dua Zahra also came under discussion.

The Judge directed the girl’s father to follow the procedure as it is, and allowed the girl to leave with her husband after her statement in the courtroom.

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court Police Marriage Married Hyderabad May From Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan claims coalition govt is working on rig ..

Imran Khan claims coalition govt is working on rigging in upcoming by-polls

18 minutes ago
 CCP recommends businesses marketing products to "s ..

CCP recommends businesses marketing products to "show what you sell, say what yo ..

15 minutes ago
 16 shopkeepers fined over violations

16 shopkeepers fined over violations

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

15 minutes ago
 Memon says 100 more buses arrived at Karachi Port

Memon says 100 more buses arrived at Karachi Port

18 minutes ago
 KP civil servants stage protest against anti emplo ..

KP civil servants stage protest against anti employee policies

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.