UrduPoint.com

SHCC Imposes 2.08 Mln Penalties On Healthcare Providers Due To Non-compliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SHCC imposes 2.08 mln penalties on healthcare providers due to non-compliance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has accelerated the registration and inspection process of Hospitals in Sindh.

According to a statement, five major hospitals in Karachi were issued Regular Licenses after completing the compliance guidelines of SHCC.

These hospitals include Ziauddin Hospital Clifton and North Nazimabad, Memon Medical Institute Hospital, Bahria Town Hospital, and Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi.

Moreover, during the period of July-August 2022, SHCC received 97 applications for registration and 104 Registration Certificates were issued to clinics/hospitals in Sindh. Provisional licenses were also issued to 18 hospitals.

During the period July-August 2022, in its anti-quackery drive teams of SHCC, conducted widespread inspection and enforcement visits.

During this period, the teams conducted 535 inspections of various healthcare establishments (HCE's) across the province. A total of 60 clinics/hospitals were sealed in this period, with over 215 warning notices issued to different practitioners on non-compliance. 178 clinics/hospitals were found to be compliant with SHCC Act and Regulations.

In addition, 82 clinics were resealed.

Total penalties (fines) imposed by SHCC on non-compliant clinics were Rs 2.08 million. Over 80% of the fines imposed were successfully recovered.

During July-August 2022 SHCC received 6 complaints against hospitals/clinics, the hospitals in question were inspected in relation to the complaints to establish facts followed by proper hearing of complainant and defendants.

During July-August 2022, training sessions on Minimum Service Delivery Standards for Homeopathic Clinics was arranged in which 27 Homeopathic Clinics participated, in another training session for Hospitals, 66 General Practitioners, and 22 Hospitals in Karachi division were provided training.

SHCC teams are also in the process of developing Standards for telemedicine, Radiology and Dental Practice. A meeting was held with Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) to discuss radiology standards. Another discussion meeting was held with relevant stakeholders for reviewing the Final draft of Dental Standards.

With the onboarding of newly hired staff of SHCC, the process of strengthening of District Head Quarter offices has been started successfully.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Pakistan Nuclear North Nazimabad Million

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

3 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

3 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

4 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

4 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.