Shehbaz meets Nawab Raisani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani here at the Sarawan House.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, PML-N Balochisan President Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Senator Haji Lashkari Raisani were also present in the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif is part of a PML-N delegation led by its Quaid Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, that is on a two-day visit to Quetta.

Nawab Aslam Raisani welcomed the PML-N delegation on their arrival at his residence.

They exchanged views on the current political situation and future political cooperation.

Shehbaz said, “The PML-N wants to take the journey of Balochisan’s development and uplift ahead together with all political parties.”

Terming Balochistan a base for Pakistan’s prosperity, he said a political unity was indispensable to steer the country out of current economic and other crisis.

