Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Johar Town Blast Incident

Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Shehbaz Sharif condemns Johar Town blast incident

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Johar Town blast incident in which at least three people were killed while 25 other sustained injuries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned Johar Town blast incident in which at least three people were killed while 25 other sustained injuries.

In a message, he expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in the incident.

He prayed for the early recovery of injured.

