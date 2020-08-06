UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz Indicted In Ramzan Sugar Mills Case

1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:52 AM

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhary indicted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for their involvement in misusing the public money for illegal construction of 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills. Both accused have pleaded not guilty in the courtroom.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) A National Accountability Court indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Provincial Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case here on Thursday.

Justice Amjad Nazir Chaudhry passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz both appeared before the court and strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

As the court asked for indictment proceedings Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, pleaded the court for preparation of arguments.

“Kindly grant us more time for preparation of arguments,” the counsel pleaded the court. At this, the court observed that he was given six months long time for preparation of argument and today was fixed for indictment of the accused.

The court asked the counsel to complete his arguments,

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court indicted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

However, both accused pleaded not guilty in the courtroom.

On Feb 18, 2019, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz, alleging the former Chief Minister Punjab misused his authority and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons.

The bureau alleged that the step inflicted a loss of Rs. 213 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB told the cour that a fake application was filed by the then MPA Maulana Rehmatullah to seek approval of the construction of 10-km sludge carrier. Sharifs showed the drain as a public project and public funds were misused for the benefit of the Sharif’s family business, it added. The NAB asked the court to punish Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for causing damage to the public money.

