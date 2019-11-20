UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif More Popular Choice To Lead PML-N In The Absence Of Nawaz Sharif, But Maryam Nawaz Follows Closely

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 40% of Pakistanis are of the opinion that Shehbaz Sharif should lead PML-N in the absence of Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 40% of Pakistanis are of the opinion that Shehbaz Sharif should lead PML-N in the absence of Nawaz Sharif.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion who should lead PML-N in the absence of Nawaz Sharif?” In response, 37% chose Maryam Nawaz while 40% said that Shehbaz Sharif should lead PML-N in the absence of Nawaz Sharif. 8% opined that Hamza Shehbaz should lead PML-N, 2% chose someone other than these options and 13% said they did not know or wish to respond.

