Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Dr Dolat Khan, a doctor from Pakistan brought laurels for his country on international level by obtaining first position in Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), examination held in Qatar.

A report said that Pakistani doctor from Lower Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got first position in MRCP exam.

Dr Dolat Khan went to middle East after obtaining his MBBS degree from Peshawar.

For further enhancing his knowledge in medical field, he got admission in Hammad Medical Corporation, one of the best medical institutions of Qatar and obtained first position in the exam.

Dr Dolat Khan did his FSc from Islamia College Peshawar and then completed his MBBS degree from Khyber Medical College Peshawar. He had also served in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar and Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

