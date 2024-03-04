Shehbaz Sharif Sworn In As Prime Minister Of Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took the oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected to the country's top office for the second time.
Held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and his cabinet members, parliamentarians, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs, governors, chief ministers and diplomats.
PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other political leaders including Hamza Shehbaz, Aleem Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and senior officers also attended the ceremony.
