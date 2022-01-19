UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Tests Positive For Covid-19 Again

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2022 | 11:33 AM

Party’s Spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb says that Shehbaz Sharif has isolated himself at his residence and the doctors have also advised him for complete rest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tested positive again for Coronavirus, party’s spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

Marriyam Aurangzeb said that the PML-N President isolated himself at his residence.

She said that the doctors asked him for complete rest and urged people including the party workers and leaders to pray for his swift recovery.

It is second time that Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for Coronavirus as last time he contracted the virus in June 2020.

Shehbaz Sharif is the latest among many other politicians who tested positive for the infection during the fifth wave of the pandemic hit by Omicron variant.

