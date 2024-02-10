Open Menu

Shehryar Afridi Bags Majority At 466 Out Of 491 PS In NA-35

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Shehryar Afridi bags majority at 466 out of 491 PS in NA-35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Shehryar Afridi from NA-35, secured a majority with 128,491 votes across 466 out of 491 polling stations.

Fresh polls have been recommended for 25 polling stations where voting was interrupted due to a law and order situation.

According to unofficial results released by the Returning Officer/ECP, the runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abbas Afridi, who garnered 57,184 votes.

The overall voter turnout stood at 37.19 percent.

