Sheikh pays homage to sacrifices of Kashmiris against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday paid homage to the sacrifices of innocent people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) against the aggression of Indian forces.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day on October 27th, he said that the day marks one of the darkest chapters in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

"On this day, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorize the innocent people of IIOJK in blatant violation of international law and morality," he added.

He said that Indian Occupation forces are perpetrating unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity.

He added no matter how brutal its policies and tactics, India cannot crush the spirit of the Kashmiri people.

Sheikh said, "We pay homage to the martyrs for the cause of Kashmir and honour all those who have suffered at the hands of Indian occupying forces."He said Pakistan reaffirms its unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir with the solemn pledge that this will continue until the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination.