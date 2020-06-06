Sheikh Rasheed says responsible of wheat and sugar crisis cannot escape punishment

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rasheed who is railways minister says India will receive a befitting response in case of resorting to any aggression against Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said enduring resolution of the issue of wheat and sugar was priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday.

Sheikh Rasheed said those who were responsible of the sugar crisis could not escape from punishment.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference.

In response to a question, he said India would receive a befitting response in case of resorting to any aggression against Pakistan.

