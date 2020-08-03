ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday condoled with Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on the death of his brother Pir Hassan Shah.

Sheikh Rashid visited the Ministry of Interior, sympathized with Ijaz Shah and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of late Pir Hassan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

The minister offered fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The meeting also discussed the overall political and law and order situation in the country.