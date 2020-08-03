UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rashid Condoles With Interior Minister On Brother's Death

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Sheikh Rashid condoles with Interior Minister on brother's death

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday condoled with Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on the death of his brother Pir Hassan Shah.

Sheikh Rashid visited the Ministry of Interior, sympathized with Ijaz Shah and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of late Pir Hassan, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

The minister offered fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The meeting also discussed the overall political and law and order situation in the country.

Related Topics

Law And Order Rashid Family

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

32 minutes ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

2 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

2 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.