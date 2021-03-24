UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid For Fostering Ties With Maldives

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday underlined the need for fostering Pakistan-Maldives ties through improved diplomacy and business cooperation.

There was a lot of scope for bilateral tourism and trade between both the countries that can be enhanced through better diplomatic coordination and business partnership.

He shared these remarks in a meeting with High Commissioner of Maldives to Pakistan Farzana Zahir who called on him here.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties, said a news release.

Pakistan has historical ties with Maldives which were based on mutual brotherhood and love, said the minister.

He expressed his government's desire to take advantage of the Maldives tourism experience.

Maldives was a key member of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), he said and stressed the need to activate the forum for development of the region.

He said foreign tourists were attracting towards Pakistan due to online visa facility.

The ambassador said visa-on-arrival facility between the two countries has boosted tourism on both sides.

She said Pakistan government should provide more opportunities and facilities to businesses community for increasing bilateral trade.

Home Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

