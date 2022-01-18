Sheikh seeks report on Islamabad Police firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed taking notice of Islamabad Police firing incident on Monday night, sought report from the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad.

In a message, he expressed deep grief over the death of a Police constable in the incident and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

He also prayed for early recovery of injured policemen.