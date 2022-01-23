UrduPoint.com

Shelter Homes To Be Made Operational Again In District: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Shelter homes to be made operational again in district: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan said the shelters homes situated in the district would be made functional again as per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He ordered to start work immediately for well equipped shelter home near DHQ hospital in the initial phase to resolve the accommodation problems of homeless people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding social welfare department on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera, Assistant Commissioner Bakhtiar Ismail, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Naeem and others were present on the occasion.

He also directed to plan for setting up of Langar Khana and said that lunch would be provided to more than 200 people daily with the cooperation of philanthropists.

The DC was briefed about special education schools, Dar-ul-Amaan and Sanatzar.

The deputy commissioner ordered officials concerned to improve the condition of special education schools further and to start renovation work by selecting one school initially. He directed to make arrangements of training for special persons as per modern ways.

The deputy commissioner further said that he would visit Dar-ul-Amaan and inspect the facilities there.

Later, the deputy commissioner was briefed about Ehsaas Ration programme.

