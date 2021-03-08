UrduPoint.com
Shibli Commends Women Journalists Efforts For Independence Of Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Shibli commends women journalists efforts for independence of media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday commended the efforts of women journalists for using the power of their pen for the independence of journalism.

In a tweet on the occasion of International Women's Day, he appreciated the capabilities of women journalists and said like men, women journalists had also played their role for the development of media and provision of accurate information to the people.

Women were fulfilling their responsibilities in this field independently and efficiently, Shibli said adding the government was working hard to ensure a more conducive environment for women journalists.

The minister said the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act and launch of the Zainab Alert app were practical steps towards the safety and security of children and their protection from heinous cruelty.

He said the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Ordinance and the Domestic Violence Protection Act would prove helpful in the prevention of violence against women and speedy delivery of justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

