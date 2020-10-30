UrduPoint.com
Shibli Felicitates On Birth Anniversary Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Shibli felicitates on birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday felicitated people of Pakistan and all Muslims on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the compassionate and merciful for all the universe and taught the misled humanity about peace and tolerance.

The resolution of issues of society was in following the moral teachings of the benefactor of humanity, he observed.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to make Pakistan a welfare state by following the concept of Riyasat e Madina.

Imran Khan wanted a state where justice will prevail and everyone will enjoy equality, he added.

