Shibli Terms SC Judgment On Presidential Reference As Historic

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Shibli terms SC judgment on presidential reference as historic

PESHAWAR, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the Supreme Court's judgment in Presidential reference was historic under which the Senate elections would be held as per Article 226 of the Constitution.

Talking to the media persons here, he said the apex court has said that the secrecy of vote was not absolute and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to use the latest technology and take the necessary steps to ensure transparency in the polls.

He said the court has also ruled that secrecy of ballot is not permanent.

The minister asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to take requisite steps for ensuring transparency in the Senate elections in the light of the Supreme Court's decision.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted transparency and fairness in the electoral system whereas the opposition parties which had been the beneficiary of horse trading, rigging and other malpractices were opposing the stance of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

