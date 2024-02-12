SHO injured in Swabi firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) SHO Parmoli Police Station district Swabi Fawad Khan received gunshot injuries to the head during the exchange of fire between two rival groups on Monday.

Fawad Khan, currently in critical condition, has been swiftly transported to Bacha Khan Hospital for medical attention.

The incident unfolded as tensions escalated between the two groups, leading to the unfortunate confrontation in which Fawad Khan was caught in the crossfire.

The assailants managed to flee the scene successfully after the shooting.

The police are now investigating to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the incident.

APP/ash