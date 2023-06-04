SHO suspended due to misuse of authority, corruption

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has suspended Station House Officer SHO Dhamiyal and others on the complaint of abuse of authority, corruption and poor investigation.

The police spokesman told here Saturday, apart from SHO Dhamial Faizan Nadeem, investigating officer ASI Sajjad and constable Arshad have also been suspended and a case has been registered.

All three officials have been arrested.

The CPO said that departmental action had also been initiated against the three officials, adding that the such elements have no right to serve in the department.

Rawalpindi Police is following a policy of self-accountability which will be ensured, he added.

CPO made it clear that there is a clear message for all that abuse of authority or corruption will not be tolerated. Srict accountability process continued and merit will be ensured at any cost, he remarked.