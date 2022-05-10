SHO suspended for registering false FIR

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Maken suspended Samanabad Station House Officer (SHO) on the charge of registering a false first information report (FIR) against a citizen, on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashir Maken suspended Samanabad Station House Officer (SHO) on the charge of registering a false first information report (FIR) against a citizen, on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that the SHO deliberately registered a false FIR against a person. The CPO had directed SP Iqbal Division Nabeel Ahmed to conduct inquiry of the false FIR.

The CPO said that registration of false FIRs would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the police officials involved in corruption, negligence and misusing authority.