Shoaib Emerges Triumphant In Men's Singles Final, Secures Title At POF Tennis Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) In an intense showdown at the POF Tennis Complex in Wah Cantt on Sunday, Muhammad Shoaib achieved a remarkable feat by defeating top seed Aqeel Khan in the men's singles final match of the 4th National Ranking Tennis Tournament.

With a nail-biting score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, Shoaib emerged as the victor, claiming the prestigious title. Additionally, Hamza Roman, Hassan Usmani, Talha Waheed, Israr Gul, Abdullah Adnan, Mudasir Murtaza, Soha Ali, and Sara Mehboob secured wins in various categories, showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship at the tournament organized under the POF sports Control board and the Pakistan Tennis Federation.

