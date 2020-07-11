Shop gutted at main bazaar Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Goods lac of rupee worth burnt to ashes as fire broke out into a general store at main bazaar.

According to details, fire erupted into a general store shop owned by Muhammad Younis last late night in which all the goods got burnt.

The fire erupted due to short circuit while the shopkeepers controlled on fire themselves.

The fire brigade didn't come despite calling.

No human loss was reported in the incident.

APP /shn-sak