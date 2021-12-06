Shop, restaurants sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday shut four restaurants, one shop and imposed a fine of Rs115,000 for not following coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nausheen Israr, a special team inspected the implementation of corona-related SOPs in markets of cantonment areas and sealed one restaurant and a shop as they failed to provide the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of their employees.

AC also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on the violators.

Meanwhile, during checking of various markets, the AC Saddar sealed three restaurants and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 over violation of COVID-19 SOPs.