UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeeper Arrested Over Child Labour

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:25 PM

Shopkeeper arrested over child labour

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of employing a child as labourer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of employing a child as labourer.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Shakir was running a shop of charpoy weaving string (waan) in Muraad Abad where he had employed a child Waseem.

Labor Inspector Amir Ali, along with a police team, conducted a raid and arrested shopkeeper Shakir on the charge of child labour.

The police sent the accused behind the bars and registered a case against him.

Related Topics

Police Amir Ali Labour

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives PhD holders

12 minutes ago

MNAs belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa call on Prim ..

53 seconds ago

Moscow Court Orders Arrest in Absentia for Directo ..

55 seconds ago

ASEAN Regional Forum Discusses COVID-19, Terrorism ..

57 seconds ago

Police officers asked to take strict action agains ..

5 minutes ago

AJK EC hears 29 appeals on nomination papers accep ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.