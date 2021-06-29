Shopkeeper arrested over child labour

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of employing a child as labourer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a shopkeeper on the charge of employing a child as labourer.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Shakir was running a shop of charpoy weaving string (waan) in Muraad Abad where he had employed a child Waseem.

Labor Inspector Amir Ali, along with a police team, conducted a raid and arrested shopkeeper Shakir on the charge of child labour.

The police sent the accused behind the bars and registered a case against him.