Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) ::District administration imposed Rs 105,000 fine on profiteers during a raid at Shujabad, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed inspected different markets and fined shopkeepers for overcharging.

She also inspected private clinics and sealed one clinic. The officials of Health department were also present on this occasion.

