Shops, beauty parlors sealed over violation of Covid SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration here on Wednesday sealed two shops and as many beauty parlors for not following coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Wednesday sealed two shops and as many beauty parlors for not following coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different areas and inspected implementation of SOPs approved by health authorities and sealed two beauty parlors for not following health guidelines with regard to coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saima Fatima also conducted price check and reviewed implementation of SOPs in respective areas and distributed masks among people.

She appealed the people to adopt health guidelines to keep themselves and other people safe from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar Rural Faheem Ahmed Mangi also visited markets and public places and sealed two shops for not following SOPs.

He also distributed masks among people and advised them not to go out without putting mask over face.

The district administration also imposed fine of rupees 20,000 against 11 shops in three talukas of the district for overcharging essential commodities.

According to list issued by the district administration, 48 shops were visited by concerned officers of them 11 were found involved in profiteering in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas while warning was issued to 12 shopkeepers to follow directives of the administration.