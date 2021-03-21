Shops to remain open on Sunday in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab government gave approval traders of Khanewal to remain their shops open on Sunday.

The proposal of district administration has been approved by the Primary and secondary health care department for lockdown on Friday and Saturday.

However, the shops would remain open on Sunday by keeping in view the public facilitation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that government was did not want to effect anyone's business. He urged traders to ensure implementation of SoP and follow instructions.

He asked traders to cooperate with district administration in order to control deadly virus spread.