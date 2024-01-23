Shoro campaigns for PPP candidates in Hyderabad

The former Sindh irrigation minister and the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for PS-60 Jam Khan Shoro visited localities in Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nerunkot to campaign for the party's candidates for NA-220 and PS-65

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The former Sindh irrigation minister and the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for PS-60 Jam Khan Shoro visited localities in Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nerunkot to campaign for the party's candidates for NA-220 and PS-65.

Accompanied by the candidates of NA-220 Waseem Rajput and of PS-65 Fareed Qureshi, Shoro was welcomed in village Khuda Bux Gopang and in Ghangra Mori areas.

Addressing the local people, Shoro recalled the services provided to the citizens by the former government of the PPP in Sindh.

He appealed to the people to exercise their right to vote and elect the candidates of the PPP on February 8.

The former provincial minister Zahid Bhurgari, Bilal Shoro, Mir Haider Talpur and other local leaders were present on the occasion.