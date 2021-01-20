UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shujaat Nominates Kamil Ali Agha For Senate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Shujaat nominates Kamil Ali Agha for senate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid e Azam (PML-Q) President, former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has nominated senior party leader Kamil Ali Agha for Senate seat in March 2021 elections.

Kamil Ali Agha is a former senator who served as PML-Q senator between March 2012 and March 2018 and one of the most senior parliamentarians in the country. If elected, Agha will serve a six-year term till Match 2027.

PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has endorsed the nomination of Kamil Ali Agha and hailed his political acumen.

PML-President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain lauded political far-sightedness of Agha, adding that the senior party leader represents the party point of view on key political issues in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Punjab Quaid E Azam Ali Agha March 2018 Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3,746 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to enga ..

52 minutes ago

Rasool Bux Palijo paid tributes through live portr ..

48 minutes ago

Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibl ..

48 minutes ago

Output of LCVs falls 4.28% in five months

53 minutes ago

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.