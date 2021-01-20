Shujaat nominates Kamil Ali Agha for senate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid e Azam (PML-Q) President, former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has nominated senior party leader Kamil Ali Agha for Senate seat in March 2021 elections.

Kamil Ali Agha is a former senator who served as PML-Q senator between March 2012 and March 2018 and one of the most senior parliamentarians in the country. If elected, Agha will serve a six-year term till Match 2027.

PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has endorsed the nomination of Kamil Ali Agha and hailed his political acumen.

PML-President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain lauded political far-sightedness of Agha, adding that the senior party leader represents the party point of view on key political issues in a befitting manner.