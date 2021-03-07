Sialkot businessmen eulogized for setting up SIAL

SIALKOT, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Federal Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar said that local business community had set an example by setting up Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis.

Addressing a function at Sialkot International Airport, he said that due to proximity of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur to Sialkot, the airport would play an important role in religious tourism, adding that now the importance of Sialkot International Airport had increased. He said the construction of a five-star hotel would be a great convenience for Sikh pilgrims and Sikh pilgrims from all over the world would benefit from the Sialkot Airport facility.

He added that his ministry had played an important role in the success of this airport by launching Hajj operation from here.

He said that Sialkot Airport had a unique tradition of providing better facilities to pilgrims at Sialkot Airport by the SIAL Management and welcoming each pilgrim with a garland of flowers on his return.

He thanked the airport management for doing so. He assured the SIAL Management that they would extend all possible support to the SIAL Management to make the Airport more successful.

In response to a request from Voice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen for the Saudi government to start a Road-to-Makkah facility at Sialkot International Airport for the Hajj operation, the Federal Secretary said that he would definitely talk to Saudi officials in this regard.

On the occasion, SIAL Chairman Mian Naeem Javed thanked Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar for visiting the SIAL and described the success of Sialkot Airport.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar visited the airport terminal. He was also presented with a SIAL commemorative shield.

Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chief Executive Officer Amjad Ali Toor and Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza were also present on the occasion.