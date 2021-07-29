UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Bypoll Transparent: Raja Basharat

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:59 PM

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat Thursday said the election in Sialkot was transparent and there was no weight in rumours of rigging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat Thursday said the election in Sialkot was transparent and there was no weight in rumours of rigging.

Talking to the media in the premises of the Punjab Assembly, the minister said no one had complained of rigging during the polling so the results after transparent elections should be accepted by all.

He said that the Punjab government had ensured implementation of all orders of the ElectionCommission for transparent elections as it believed in strengthening institutionsand democracy.

