PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Qoumi Watan Party Provincial Chairman Sikandar Sherpao Thursday visited the home of martyr Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Allama Iqbal at Shabqadar and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

Expressing solidarity with the family, he prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and granting courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also praised the role of police force in protecting the lives and property of the people.